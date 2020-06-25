1569 RESOLUTE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nestled on a premium lot, overlooking a park and picturesque pond, is one of David Weeklys most popular models. This Riddick model boasts over 2585 sqft, 3 spacious bedrooms, plus an office and loft. This inviting home boasts an upgraded kitchen with a custom island that seats four, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, and large pantry. The owner suite offers generous space with a tray ceiling, dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub, and upgraded shower with euro style glass door. Other features include hardwood floors on the main level, fenced in yard, large lanai with a view, oversized garage, and wrap around porch. Enjoy all that Celebration has to offer with miles of running/bike trails, multiple pools, dozens of pocket parks, community events, and easy access to Walt Disney World. Lawn Service Included!