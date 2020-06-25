All apartments in Celebration
1569 RESOLUTE STREET
1569 RESOLUTE STREET

1569 Resolute Street · No Longer Available
Location

1569 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled on a premium lot, overlooking a park and picturesque pond, is one of David Weeklys most popular models. This Riddick model boasts over 2585 sqft, 3 spacious bedrooms, plus an office and loft. This inviting home boasts an upgraded kitchen with a custom island that seats four, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, and large pantry. The owner suite offers generous space with a tray ceiling, dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub, and upgraded shower with euro style glass door. Other features include hardwood floors on the main level, fenced in yard, large lanai with a view, oversized garage, and wrap around porch. Enjoy all that Celebration has to offer with miles of running/bike trails, multiple pools, dozens of pocket parks, community events, and easy access to Walt Disney World. Lawn Service Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have any available units?
1569 RESOLUTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have?
Some of 1569 RESOLUTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1569 RESOLUTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1569 RESOLUTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1569 RESOLUTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET offers parking.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET has a pool.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1569 RESOLUTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1569 RESOLUTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
