Celebration, FL
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:47 AM

1421 STICKLEY AVENUE

1421 Stickley Ave · (321) 662-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 Stickley Ave, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration. Featuring *6 BEDROOMS*5 FULL BATHROOMS* and downstairs HALF BATH are very well distributed through the 4,609 SqFt. The MASTER SUITE and SECOND BEDROOM are conveniently located on the *1st floor*. The THIRD, FOURTH and FIFTH BEDROOMS are on the *2nd floor* and the GUEST APARTMENT located over garage with separate entrance for privacy. High Ceilings and The HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout the house makes all spaces connect and gives them a sense of flow. On each side of the foyer are located the DINING ROOM and the OFFICE opening up to the FIREPLACE ROOM with its great window that fills up the ambience with natural light and views to the SWIMMING POOL area. The KITCHEN features all granite countertops, double subzero refrigerator, gas cooktop, walk in pantry and bar top seating, which opens up to the spacious family room area. The screened covered lanai offer a beautiful pool, wood burning fire place and summer kitchen. The 3 car garage connects to the guest apartment with separate entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have any available units?
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1421 STICKLEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 STICKLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
