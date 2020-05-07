1421 STICKLEY AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome in through the impressive portico and be amazed by this “elegant colonial inspired” Springfield floor plan by Issa Homes home in Celebration. Featuring *6 BEDROOMS*5 FULL BATHROOMS* and downstairs HALF BATH are very well distributed through the 4,609 SqFt. The MASTER SUITE and SECOND BEDROOM are conveniently located on the *1st floor*. The THIRD, FOURTH and FIFTH BEDROOMS are on the *2nd floor* and the GUEST APARTMENT located over garage with separate entrance for privacy. High Ceilings and The HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout the house makes all spaces connect and gives them a sense of flow. On each side of the foyer are located the DINING ROOM and the OFFICE opening up to the FIREPLACE ROOM with its great window that fills up the ambience with natural light and views to the SWIMMING POOL area. The KITCHEN features all granite countertops, double subzero refrigerator, gas cooktop, walk in pantry and bar top seating, which opens up to the spacious family room area. The screened covered lanai offer a beautiful pool, wood burning fire place and summer kitchen. The 3 car garage connects to the guest apartment with separate entrance.