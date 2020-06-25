1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4th floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with building elevator in Celebration's Artisan club. Detached 1-car garage & storage unit. Top floor w/balcony, ceramic tile, upgraded berber carpet, maple 42" cabinets & upgraded appliances, corian counters & more! 3-way split plan & laundry room. This home has plenty of family fun space including a central kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a built in desk, breakfast barand breakfast nook, there is also a dining area and large living room with access to the balcony. The master bedroom in an owners retreat with a large master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The second bedroom is also well sized with ample closet space. Upgrades include crown molding, recessed entertainment wall. Celebration is located near major roadways, local schools, restaurants and shops. Don't miss out, this one won't last long! Water included!