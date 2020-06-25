All apartments in Celebration
1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 PM

1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406

1410 Celebration Avenue · (407) 362-6290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4th floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with building elevator in Celebration's Artisan club. Detached 1-car garage & storage unit. Top floor w/balcony, ceramic tile, upgraded berber carpet, maple 42" cabinets & upgraded appliances, corian counters & more! 3-way split plan & laundry room. This home has plenty of family fun space including a central kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a built in desk, breakfast barand breakfast nook, there is also a dining area and large living room with access to the balcony. The master bedroom in an owners retreat with a large master bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The second bedroom is also well sized with ample closet space. Upgrades include crown molding, recessed entertainment wall. Celebration is located near major roadways, local schools, restaurants and shops. Don't miss out, this one won't last long! Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have any available units?
1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have?
Some of 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 offers parking.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have a pool?
No, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have accessible units?
No, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 Celebration Avenue - 1, Unit 406 has units with air conditioning.
