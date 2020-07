Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator pool

This spacious 3BR, 2.5BA third floor condo offers 1,603 SF of living area in the Artisan Park community of Celebration. This unit features new carpet and fresh paint, a large kitchen with an abundance of storage space in an elevator building. Master bath is highlighted by the over-sized tub and double sink vanity. Relax on your balcony or take a swim in the Artisan Park Only Private Pool or any other Celebration Pool. Water included in the rent.