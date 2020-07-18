1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Executive 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom, spacious second story condo in the luxurious community of Celebration. Once car garage included. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout. All kitchen appliances included. Indoor laundry. Flat top stove. Corian countertops. Breakfast bar. Dual sinks in the master bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master with custom shelving. Lovely 3rd bedroom can be used as an office. Upgrades galore included french doors. Ceiling fans, patio and more! Enjoy all the activities Celebration has to offer. Short walk to downtown Celebration. Community boasts a pool, clubhouse, playground, golf and more! A must see! (Washer and dryer are a convenience use to the tenant) Updated photos will be taken upon tenant vacating. Do not disturb the tenant without an appointment. Tenant vacates 7/31/2020. To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411. 24 hours notice.