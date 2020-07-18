All apartments in Celebration
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201

1211 Celebration Avenue · (863) 232-6262
Location

1211 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Executive 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom, spacious second story condo in the luxurious community of Celebration. Once car garage included. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout. All kitchen appliances included. Indoor laundry. Flat top stove. Corian countertops. Breakfast bar. Dual sinks in the master bathroom. Large walk in closet in the master with custom shelving. Lovely 3rd bedroom can be used as an office. Upgrades galore included french doors. Ceiling fans, patio and more! Enjoy all the activities Celebration has to offer. Short walk to downtown Celebration. Community boasts a pool, clubhouse, playground, golf and more! A must see! (Washer and dryer are a convenience use to the tenant) Updated photos will be taken upon tenant vacating. Do not disturb the tenant without an appointment. Tenant vacates 7/31/2020. To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411. 24 hours notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have any available units?
1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have?
Some of 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 offers parking.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 has a pool.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have accessible units?
No, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1211 Celebration Ave Apt 201 has units with air conditioning.
