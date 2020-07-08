114 EASTPARK DRIVE

Amenities

Charming and spacious Studio Garage Apartment Dwelling in Celebration. This habitat includes a handsome open space concept with a cozy kitchen that features full size new stove/over, new under cabinet full size microwave over and ample storage cabinet space. The flooring is maple laminate wood in the main living space and tile in the bathroom and laundry room. The laundry area includes a full size washer and dryer and the refrigerator. The large bathroom has a tub and shower with and vanity. A closet in located in the living room area. Apartment includes water, sewer, trash and electric and a single car parking space! No pets are allowed.