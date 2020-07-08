All apartments in Celebration
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

114 EASTPARK DRIVE

114 Eastpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Eastpark Drive, Celebration, FL 34747
Celebration

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming and spacious Studio Garage Apartment Dwelling in Celebration. This habitat includes a handsome open space concept with a cozy kitchen that features full size new stove/over, new under cabinet full size microwave over and ample storage cabinet space. The flooring is maple laminate wood in the main living space and tile in the bathroom and laundry room. The laundry area includes a full size washer and dryer and the refrigerator. The large bathroom has a tub and shower with and vanity. A closet in located in the living room area. Apartment includes water, sewer, trash and electric and a single car parking space! No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have any available units?
114 EASTPARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celebration, FL.
What amenities does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 114 EASTPARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 EASTPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
114 EASTPARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 EASTPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celebration.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 EASTPARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 EASTPARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

