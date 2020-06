Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home in South Village of Celebration. Completely remodeled with Hardwood Laminate Floors. Stainless Steal Appliances in large Kitchen with Breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Office/Den. Master Bedroom with attached luxurious remodeled Bathroom. Two additional Bedrooms share a large Bathroom with Double Vanity and Bathtub. Fenced in Back yard. Garage apartment is occupied and not included in rent. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care and Trash are also included. Pet Friendly.