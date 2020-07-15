1000 SIENA PARK BOULEVARD W

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Three story Townhome with attached 2 car garage. Office/den on first level. 2nd

floor features a large living room with kitchen and separate dining room with

views of the community Pool. Master suite is on the third level with walk in

closets. Additional Bedroom on third level with attached Bathroom.