995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Updated 2nd Floor Condo in Hunters Chase!! Rare find, conveniently located just East of 436 & Red Bug Lake Road on Red Bug. Unit offers the following appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. Interior offers Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Laminate Wood Floors, Private, Second Floor Patio, Den with closet can be used as 3rd Bedroom, Office or Workout Room, etc... A very functional floor plan. Community offers: Community Pool, Community Fitness, Gated Privacy, and Red Bug Lake Park just 3/4 mile East on Red Bug Rd. Seminole County Schools.