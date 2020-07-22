All apartments in Casselberry
Casselberry, FL
995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY
995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY

995 Northern Dancer Way · No Longer Available
Location

995 Northern Dancer Way, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Updated 2nd Floor Condo in Hunters Chase!! Rare find, conveniently located just East of 436 & Red Bug Lake Road on Red Bug. Unit offers the following appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer & Dryer. Interior offers Newer Carpet, Ceiling Fans, Laminate Wood Floors, Private, Second Floor Patio, Den with closet can be used as 3rd Bedroom, Office or Workout Room, etc... A very functional floor plan. Community offers: Community Pool, Community Fitness, Gated Privacy, and Red Bug Lake Park just 3/4 mile East on Red Bug Rd. Seminole County Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have any available units?
995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have?
Some of 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY offer parking?
No, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY has a pool.
Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have accessible units?
No, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 NORTHERN DANCER WAY has units with dishwashers.
