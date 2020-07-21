Rent Calculator
662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM
662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD
662 Sausalito Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
662 Sausalito Boulevard, Casselberry, FL 32707
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this fully renovated spacious home. It boasts three bedroom 2 bathrooms. It has a huge bonus room that can be a 4th bedroom, nursery or office. Centrally located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have any available units?
662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Casselberry, FL
.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Casselberry Rent Report
.
What amenities does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Casselberry
.
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 SAUSALITO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
