Available August 1st!! Location, Location!!! Don't miss out on this amazing-end unit on the 2nd floor is for rent. The condo features 2 bed/2 baths, split plan living room, and dining room combo with a spacious kitchen. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and other businesses! Close to the I-4, 17-92, SR436, and the Maitland exchange. Great amenities that include 2 pools, tennis courts, a clubhouse and a fitness center!