Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE

637 Field Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

637 Field Club Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Available Now! Come see this Fantastic pool home in gated community. Live in pure comfort with plenty of space for entertaining. This split floor plan home features a formal living room, dining room and den with tray ceilings and tiled flooring throughout. You have to see the coral stone fireplace! The breakfast nook is surrounded by glass so you can look out onto the screened pool area with optional heated pool and spa. Over sized master bedroom features double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and two walk in closets. Plus there is an upstairs bonus room that can be used as a office, play area or gym. Monthly rent includes lawn and pool service. Don't delay as this gem wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

