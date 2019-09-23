637 FIELD CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Available Now! Come see this Fantastic pool home in gated community. Live in pure comfort with plenty of space for entertaining. This split floor plan home features a formal living room, dining room and den with tray ceilings and tiled flooring throughout. You have to see the coral stone fireplace! The breakfast nook is surrounded by glass so you can look out onto the screened pool area with optional heated pool and spa. Over sized master bedroom features double sink vanity, garden tub, separate shower and two walk in closets. Plus there is an upstairs bonus room that can be used as a office, play area or gym. Monthly rent includes lawn and pool service. Don't delay as this gem wont last long.