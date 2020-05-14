608 WILSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

CASSELBERRY 3BR/2BA - Spacious 3BR/2BA split plan home. Nice master bedroom with double closets, an updated master bath with shower. Updated kitchen, large laundry room, open back patio, and large fenced yard. Inside utility room with washer and dryer hookup. Front covered patio and one car garage. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in.NO PETS. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



No Pets Allowed



