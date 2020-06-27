All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:28 AM

561 Hibiscus Road

561 Hibiscus Road · No Longer Available
Location

561 Hibiscus Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Casselberry, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an amazing pool, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Hibiscus Road have any available units?
561 Hibiscus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Hibiscus Road have?
Some of 561 Hibiscus Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Hibiscus Road currently offering any rent specials?
561 Hibiscus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Hibiscus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Hibiscus Road is pet friendly.
Does 561 Hibiscus Road offer parking?
Yes, 561 Hibiscus Road offers parking.
Does 561 Hibiscus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Hibiscus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Hibiscus Road have a pool?
Yes, 561 Hibiscus Road has a pool.
Does 561 Hibiscus Road have accessible units?
No, 561 Hibiscus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Hibiscus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 Hibiscus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
