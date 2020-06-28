All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

555 Flemming Way 203

555 Fleming Way · No Longer Available
Location

555 Fleming Way, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
FURNISHED MOVE-IN READY CONDO SHORT-TERM RENTAL - Property Id: 224120

Affordable, convenient and private family space.

* Are you in town with the family for an extended stay vacation and don't want to pay hotel rates?
* Getting a corporate relocation and need a place to park while you scope out the city for more permanent digs?
* Between homes waiting for your new home to close or complete construction?

Whatever your circumstances, come home to this furnished 2nd-floor condo that sleeps 4. Monthly lease or stay less than a month (negotiated rate).

All utilities, Internet, parking and TV is FREE. All you've to do is cook and clean. Community pool, playground and other amenities. Enjoy the convenience and privacy of a centrally situated affordable condo-away-from-home with access to the whole unit. Easy key-less entry to condo is video-monitored for security.

Easy access to airport, Disney attractions, major malls, beaches and all the excitement Orlando has to offer. Walk to nearby restaurants, groceries, gym and most other amenities you might need.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224120
Property Id 224120

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5558123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

