555 Flemming Way 203

FURNISHED MOVE-IN READY CONDO SHORT-TERM RENTAL - Property Id: 224120



Affordable, convenient and private family space.



* Are you in town with the family for an extended stay vacation and don't want to pay hotel rates?

* Getting a corporate relocation and need a place to park while you scope out the city for more permanent digs?

* Between homes waiting for your new home to close or complete construction?



Whatever your circumstances, come home to this furnished 2nd-floor condo that sleeps 4. Monthly lease or stay less than a month (negotiated rate).



All utilities, Internet, parking and TV is FREE. All you've to do is cook and clean. Community pool, playground and other amenities. Enjoy the convenience and privacy of a centrally situated affordable condo-away-from-home with access to the whole unit. Easy key-less entry to condo is video-monitored for security.



Easy access to airport, Disney attractions, major malls, beaches and all the excitement Orlando has to offer. Walk to nearby restaurants, groceries, gym and most other amenities you might need.

No Pets Allowed



