Casselberry, FL
511 Polaris Loop 107
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

511 Polaris Loop 107

511 Polaris Loop · No Longer Available
Casselberry
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

511 Polaris Loop, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent in Summit Village - Property Id: 211658

Charming Summit Village offers a 750 square foot 1 bed 1 bath unit that was recently renovated for $950/month. This one-story villa features an open living/dining layout with brand new stainless appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a new washer and dryer, and a large covered porch. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and landscaped lawns. There is a $45 application fee. Summit Village is pet-friendly, but there are breed and size restrictions. There is access to community pools, a clubhouse, and tennis courts. Summit Village is convenient for local retail, dining and public transportation. Winter Park, Park Avenue, Rollins College, UCF and Full Sail are just minutes away. PLEASE CONTACT KEITH NAYLOR FOR AVAILABILITY BEFORE APPLYING AT 561-507-0402 or keith@collisoncap.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211658
Property Id 211658

(RLNE5497502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

