511 Polaris Loop 107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent in Summit Village - Property Id: 211658



Charming Summit Village offers a 750 square foot 1 bed 1 bath unit that was recently renovated for $950/month. This one-story villa features an open living/dining layout with brand new stainless appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, a new washer and dryer, and a large covered porch. Monthly rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and landscaped lawns. There is a $45 application fee. Summit Village is pet-friendly, but there are breed and size restrictions. There is access to community pools, a clubhouse, and tennis courts. Summit Village is convenient for local retail, dining and public transportation. Winter Park, Park Avenue, Rollins College, UCF and Full Sail are just minutes away. PLEASE CONTACT KEITH NAYLOR FOR AVAILABILITY BEFORE APPLYING AT 561-507-0402 or keith@collisoncap.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211658

Property Id 211658



(RLNE5497502)