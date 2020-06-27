All apartments in Casselberry
Casselberry, FL
484 Banyon Tree Circle #106
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

484 Banyon Tree Circle #106

484 Banyon Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Casselberry
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

484 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2 Weeks Free! Summer Oasis! 1/1 Lower Unit Condo ready Now! - 2 Weeks Free with move in by 1st. 1/1 Lower Unit Condo Light & Bright Unit faces community swimming pool. Great landscaping. Tile flooring through out. Black Appliances with cherry wood cabinets.

Ready for Move today, Schedule a showing before it is gone.

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person 18 and over
$50.00 per person HOA Approval Fee
$100 Administrative fee if Approved

Please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218 or via Email: victor@rentprosper.com to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5067559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have any available units?
484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 currently offering any rent specials?
484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 pet-friendly?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 offer parking?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 does not offer parking.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have a pool?
Yes, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 has a pool.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have accessible units?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 484 Banyon Tree Circle #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
