448 Banyon Tree Circle #200

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool

3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo now available in Maitland - This 1428 square foot condo has a open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Each guest Bedroom has spacious walk in closets as well the master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets. Located right near the pool, fitness center, and play ground. Water and sewer is included with rent. Qualification Must pass criminal and credit back ground check show verifiable income no pets. Great price for the area!!!!



Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric



(RLNE2751797)