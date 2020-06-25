All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

448 Banyon Tree Circle #200

448 Banyon Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

448 Banyon Tree Circle, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo now available in Maitland - This 1428 square foot condo has a open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Each guest Bedroom has spacious walk in closets as well the master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets. Located right near the pool, fitness center, and play ground. Water and sewer is included with rent. Qualification Must pass criminal and credit back ground check show verifiable income no pets. Great price for the area!!!!

Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric

(RLNE2751797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have any available units?
448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have?
Some of 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 currently offering any rent specials?
448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 pet-friendly?
No, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 offer parking?
No, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 does not offer parking.
Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have a pool?
Yes, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 has a pool.
Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have accessible units?
No, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Banyon Tree Circle #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
