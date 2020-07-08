All apartments in Casselberry
Casselberry, FL
409 North Winter Park Drive
409 North Winter Park Drive

409 S Winter Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

409 S Winter Park Dr, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This move-in ready home is light and bright inside with plenty of natural light and vaulted ceilings! You'll love the split floor plan and each spacious bedroom has its own walk-in closet! The Kitchen is spacious with an island in the center with a built-in breakfast bar! There's even an indoor laundry room area off the kitchen (no washer or dryer included). The Master Bedroom has a Garden Tub, separate shower and two sinks! You will also love the oversized fully fenced back-yard, where you also have a nice roomy shed for storage. There's an attached covered one-car carport and a circular drive on the side street where you can park several cars off the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 North Winter Park Drive have any available units?
409 North Winter Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 North Winter Park Drive have?
Some of 409 North Winter Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 North Winter Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Winter Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 North Winter Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 North Winter Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 409 North Winter Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 North Winter Park Drive offers parking.
Does 409 North Winter Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 North Winter Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 North Winter Park Drive have a pool?
No, 409 North Winter Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 North Winter Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 North Winter Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 North Winter Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 North Winter Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

