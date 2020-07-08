409 North Winter Park Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This move-in ready home is light and bright inside with plenty of natural light and vaulted ceilings! You'll love the split floor plan and each spacious bedroom has its own walk-in closet! The Kitchen is spacious with an island in the center with a built-in breakfast bar! There's even an indoor laundry room area off the kitchen (no washer or dryer included). The Master Bedroom has a Garden Tub, separate shower and two sinks! You will also love the oversized fully fenced back-yard, where you also have a nice roomy shed for storage. There's an attached covered one-car carport and a circular drive on the side street where you can park several cars off the street.