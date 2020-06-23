Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

369 Vanguard Point Available 03/08/20 3/2.5 TWO-STORY CASSELBERRY TOWNHOME AVAILABLE SOON!!!! - THIS TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE SECOND WEEK OF MARCH. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



Welcome home to this pretty 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story townhome with an oversized one car garage located in the beautiful Enclave at Wyndham Woods in Casselberry. This is an end unit with green space on one side of the townhome. The features of this unit include an open kitchen with 42 inch maple spice cabinets, granite counters and updated appliances including side by side refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top stove, dishwasher and microwave. The bar area opens to a Great room and dining space. There are french doors off of the great room which let in plenty of natural light open out to a brick paver patio. There is also a half bath downstairs. The entire townhome has neutral colors throughout for ease of decorating with any decor, gorgeous wood-like tile downstairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms.

Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, and 2 full baths. The master bath features a walk in shower and soaking tub. The laundry room is located upstairs as well with full size washer and dryer. Conveniently located off Seminola Blvd. near major roads, schools, dining and shopping! TWO PETS MAX



For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com TWO VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #59201



