Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
369 Vanguard Point
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

369 Vanguard Point

369 Vanguard Point · No Longer Available
Location

369 Vanguard Point, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
369 Vanguard Point Available 03/08/20 3/2.5 TWO-STORY CASSELBERRY TOWNHOME AVAILABLE SOON!!!! - THIS TOWNHOME IS AVAILABLE SECOND WEEK OF MARCH. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR FUTURE SHOWINGS. PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS WILL TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

Welcome home to this pretty 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story townhome with an oversized one car garage located in the beautiful Enclave at Wyndham Woods in Casselberry. This is an end unit with green space on one side of the townhome. The features of this unit include an open kitchen with 42 inch maple spice cabinets, granite counters and updated appliances including side by side refrigerator with icemaker, smooth top stove, dishwasher and microwave. The bar area opens to a Great room and dining space. There are french doors off of the great room which let in plenty of natural light open out to a brick paver patio. There is also a half bath downstairs. The entire townhome has neutral colors throughout for ease of decorating with any decor, gorgeous wood-like tile downstairs and carpet upstairs in the bedrooms.
Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, and 2 full baths. The master bath features a walk in shower and soaking tub. The laundry room is located upstairs as well with full size washer and dryer. Conveniently located off Seminola Blvd. near major roads, schools, dining and shopping! TWO PETS MAX

For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #59201

(RLNE4610059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Vanguard Point have any available units?
369 Vanguard Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 Vanguard Point have?
Some of 369 Vanguard Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Vanguard Point currently offering any rent specials?
369 Vanguard Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Vanguard Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 Vanguard Point is pet friendly.
Does 369 Vanguard Point offer parking?
Yes, 369 Vanguard Point does offer parking.
Does 369 Vanguard Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 Vanguard Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Vanguard Point have a pool?
No, 369 Vanguard Point does not have a pool.
Does 369 Vanguard Point have accessible units?
No, 369 Vanguard Point does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Vanguard Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Vanguard Point has units with dishwashers.
