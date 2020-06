Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come see this amazing 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in quiet community of the Villas Casselberry. This home features a large living area on the first floor and all bedrooms on the second floor. Over sized master bedroom with double vanity bathroom, fresh paint and all appliances are many of this home's features. Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and major roadways. This home will not last long! Available now!