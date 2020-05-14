All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2911 Lakeview Drive -

2911 Lakeview Drive · (407) 518-7653 ext. 304
Location

2911 Lakeview Drive, Casselberry, FL 32730

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2911 Lakeview Drive - · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Commercial Property in Fantastic Casselberry Location! - If you are looking for a tremendous bang for your buck, look no further. This 1152+/- square foot office space is just waiting for you to move in. Why buy when renting this is much more affordable? 3+ private offices, large conference room, reception area, breakfast room and restroom are just a few of the perks of this unit. Brand new interior paint! Owner will consider a carpeting with acceptable lease terms. This space is perfect for accountants, medical, lawyer, and so much more. Located one block off 1792 and 436. Ample parking for all staff and customers. Potential Short Term Available for Approved Businesses. Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have any available units?
2911 Lakeview Drive - has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
Is 2911 Lakeview Drive - currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Lakeview Drive - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Lakeview Drive - pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does offer parking.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have a pool?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have accessible units?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Lakeview Drive - have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Lakeview Drive - does not have units with air conditioning.
