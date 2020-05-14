2911 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

parking conference room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities conference room parking

Commercial Property in Fantastic Casselberry Location! - If you are looking for a tremendous bang for your buck, look no further. This 1152+/- square foot office space is just waiting for you to move in. Why buy when renting this is much more affordable? 3+ private offices, large conference room, reception area, breakfast room and restroom are just a few of the perks of this unit. Brand new interior paint! Owner will consider a carpeting with acceptable lease terms. This space is perfect for accountants, medical, lawyer, and so much more. Located one block off 1792 and 436. Ample parking for all staff and customers. Potential Short Term Available for Approved Businesses. Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4619233)