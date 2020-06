Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

1 bedroom 1 Bathroom Winter Park/Maitland - This one bedroom 1 bath in located in the Carrington Park community on the edge of Maitland and winter park. Spacious 1 bedroom with stainless steel appliances, and large walk in closet in the master bedroom. First floor unit! This property is close to shopping dinning and access to highways. Low move in options for qualified applicants. Schedule a appointment to this property today.



(RLNE5795835)