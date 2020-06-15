All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2479 Harbour Way

2479 Harbour Way · No Longer Available
Location

2479 Harbour Way, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
*** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT SHOW! *** 3/2 Townhome in Winter Park - *** APPLICATION PENDING. DO NOT SHOW! ***

Spacious 3/2 end unit, with all major appliances. The property is centrally located in the Winter Park area, with close proximity to major roads, schools and shopping. Enjoy the tranquility of your own private courtyard. Community amenities include 2 pools, which includes a kiddie pool, tennis court, clubhouse and walking trails. Pets are also welcome. Definitely a must see! Please call our office and speak to one our agents about scheduling a showing. TO JE

(RLNE2021320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Harbour Way have any available units?
2479 Harbour Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 Harbour Way have?
Some of 2479 Harbour Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Harbour Way currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Harbour Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Harbour Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 Harbour Way is pet friendly.
Does 2479 Harbour Way offer parking?
No, 2479 Harbour Way does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Harbour Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2479 Harbour Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Harbour Way have a pool?
Yes, 2479 Harbour Way has a pool.
Does 2479 Harbour Way have accessible units?
No, 2479 Harbour Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Harbour Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Harbour Way does not have units with dishwashers.
