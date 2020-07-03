All apartments in Casselberry
2436 Barbados Drive

2436 Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Barbados Drive, Casselberry, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!! **JUST GORGEOUS!! Large 3/2 condo in Winter Park** - This spacious condo brings you over 1400 sq ft of living space! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with carpet and tile flooring and neutral paint through out. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel side by side refrigerator and granite counter tops along with dishwasher and built in microwave. Breakfast bar overlooks the large tiled living room and dining room combo with vaulted ceilings. W/D, pantry closet, modern light fixtures and ceiling fans. Step out from the living room onto the large screened patio with access from sliders inside the master bedroom as well. Privacy fenced with room for entertaining inside the well manicured backyard featuring lots of plants and shrubbery. No pets please! Call today for more details on this GEM!! JE/OLB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Barbados Drive have any available units?
2436 Barbados Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Barbados Drive have?
Some of 2436 Barbados Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Barbados Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Barbados Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Barbados Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Barbados Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 2436 Barbados Drive offer parking?
No, 2436 Barbados Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Barbados Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Barbados Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Barbados Drive have a pool?
No, 2436 Barbados Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Barbados Drive have accessible units?
No, 2436 Barbados Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Barbados Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Barbados Drive has units with dishwashers.

