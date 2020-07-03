2436 Barbados Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING-DO NOT APPLY!! **JUST GORGEOUS!! Large 3/2 condo in Winter Park** - This spacious condo brings you over 1400 sq ft of living space! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with carpet and tile flooring and neutral paint through out. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel side by side refrigerator and granite counter tops along with dishwasher and built in microwave. Breakfast bar overlooks the large tiled living room and dining room combo with vaulted ceilings. W/D, pantry closet, modern light fixtures and ceiling fans. Step out from the living room onto the large screened patio with access from sliders inside the master bedroom as well. Privacy fenced with room for entertaining inside the well manicured backyard featuring lots of plants and shrubbery. No pets please! Call today for more details on this GEM!! JE/OLB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5227004)