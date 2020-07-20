239 Colony Drive

Amenities

Outdoor lovers, this one is for you! The entire backyard has been dedicated to tranquility and comfort with multiple seated areas spreading the width of the home. Pick your favorite spot between the screened in porch, open deck under the metal roof pergola or in the garden section just off the patio. Rinse off after a hot day in the HEATED outdoor shower! Extra equipment, gardening tools or storage is available in the character filled shed in back corner of the yard. The current homeowner has cared for and loved this property for over 17 years adding touches of detail to every little space. Pea Gravel lines the side of the home for clean steps to the front yard. Double car carport was installed for shade and storage of two vehicles with a drop down window screen to keep the direct sun out. Fully fenced yard is perfect for little ones to run free or your family pet to be safely contained. Extra driveway spaces allow for an additional 4 cars to park, perfect for big gatherings! Inside you will find upgraded flooring in main living areas and master bedroom. Each bedroom is equipped with spacious closets. Enjoy the ultimate relaxation in the master bathroom jacuzzi tub! Cozy kitchen and dining are just off the living room with a split bedroom floor plan. AC system was replaced in 2017 and comes with a 10 yr warranty. 12" insulation blown for efficient Summer month bills. Newer water heater. All plumbing easy to access under the crawlspace of the home. Schedule a showing today! This affordable home won't last!



