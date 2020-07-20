All apartments in Casselberry
239 Colony Drive

Location

239 Colony Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Outdoor lovers, this one is for you! The entire backyard has been dedicated to tranquility and comfort with multiple seated areas spreading the width of the home. Pick your favorite spot between the screened in porch, open deck under the metal roof pergola or in the garden section just off the patio. Rinse off after a hot day in the HEATED outdoor shower! Extra equipment, gardening tools or storage is available in the character filled shed in back corner of the yard. The current homeowner has cared for and loved this property for over 17 years adding touches of detail to every little space. Pea Gravel lines the side of the home for clean steps to the front yard. Double car carport was installed for shade and storage of two vehicles with a drop down window screen to keep the direct sun out. Fully fenced yard is perfect for little ones to run free or your family pet to be safely contained. Extra driveway spaces allow for an additional 4 cars to park, perfect for big gatherings! Inside you will find upgraded flooring in main living areas and master bedroom. Each bedroom is equipped with spacious closets. Enjoy the ultimate relaxation in the master bathroom jacuzzi tub! Cozy kitchen and dining are just off the living room with a split bedroom floor plan. AC system was replaced in 2017 and comes with a 10 yr warranty. 12" insulation blown for efficient Summer month bills. Newer water heater. All plumbing easy to access under the crawlspace of the home. Schedule a showing today! This affordable home won't last!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Colony Drive have any available units?
239 Colony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Colony Drive have?
Some of 239 Colony Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Colony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Colony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Colony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Colony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 239 Colony Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 Colony Drive offers parking.
Does 239 Colony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Colony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Colony Drive have a pool?
No, 239 Colony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 Colony Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Colony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Colony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Colony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
