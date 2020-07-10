2333 Coawood Ct. # 103

Amenities
Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Maitland - Large two bed, two bath condo. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile throughout. Endless hot-water system. Unit also features a spacious back-porch. Close to shopping, schools, and more. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted throughout. First floor unit.
Rental requirements:
- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount
- Credit score of at least 600
- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years
- No previous evictions
- No pending bankruptcies
- One pet limit. Cat or small dog only. 30 lbs. limit. $500 pet deposit (refundable).
(RLNE2685418)