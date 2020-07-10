All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2333 Coawood Ct. # 103

2333 Coawood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Coawood Court, Casselberry, FL 32751

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Maitland - Large two bed, two bath condo. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile throughout. Endless hot-water system. Unit also features a spacious back-porch. Close to shopping, schools, and more. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted throughout. First floor unit.

Rental requirements:
- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount
- Credit score of at least 600
- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years
- No previous evictions
- No pending bankruptcies
- One pet limit. Cat or small dog only. 30 lbs. limit. $500 pet deposit (refundable).

(RLNE2685418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have any available units?
2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have?
Some of 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 offer parking?
No, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have a pool?
Yes, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 has a pool.
Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have accessible units?
No, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Coawood Ct. # 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
