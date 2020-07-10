2333 Coawood Ct. # 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Maitland - Large two bed, two bath condo. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Ceramic tile throughout. Endless hot-water system. Unit also features a spacious back-porch. Close to shopping, schools, and more. Washer and Dryer included. Community pool. Washer/dryer included. Freshly painted throughout. First floor unit.



Rental requirements:

- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- Credit score of at least 600

- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- No previous evictions

- No pending bankruptcies

- One pet limit. Cat or small dog only. 30 lbs. limit. $500 pet deposit (refundable).



