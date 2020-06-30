Amenities

220 Golden Days Dr Available 05/14/20 3 Bedrm Bungalow in Casselberry For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: May 14, 2020



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1075.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1075.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $999/mo

220 Golden Days Drive

Casselberry, Florida 32707

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

To view a property call: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Casselberry Heights

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 947

Year Built: 1954



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Don't Wait, Won't Last Long

*Great Location!

*Fenced In Yard

*Ceiling Fans INCLUDED

*Eat In Kitchen

*Hardwood Flooring

*Tile Flooring Throughout

*Window Treatments

*Large Fenced Yard With (2) Storage Sheds

*Quiet Community, Pride Of Ownership Throughout

*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 436, 434 & 17-92

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*CONVENIENT To: Casselberry, Altamonte, Winter Springs

*CONVENIENT To: Lyman High School

*JUST MINUTES To: Publix, Home Depot

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head to S Orange Ave, Take the 1st right onto W Anderson St, Turn right to merge onto I-4 E and Take exit 90A to merge onto FL-414 E/Maitland Blvd then Slight left onto Golden Days Dr.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

(RLNE2908831)