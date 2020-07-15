21 Reflections Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: A5X6 To: APARTMENT DETAILS: Bedroom. . . 2 Bathroom. . .1 Located on Floor...2nd Sq.Footage. . . 875 Parking Space. . . assigned Pet Allowed. . . NO Lease Terms. . . 12 months Utilities Included. . . None Rent. . .$1650.00 / monthly Application fee. . . 35.00 Available: 9/28/2018 Del Sol Apartments it goes beyond the stunning floor plan. We are currently offering lovely spacious TWO bedroom, one bathroom apartment surrounded by our beautiful community. Del Sol Apartments enjoy abundant amenities, such as kitchen and spacious layouts offer plenty of room. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer new flooring, countertops, appliances! We also provide convenient onsite laundry facility, assigned parking space. A 24 hour on call maintenance assistance after hour emergencies. Del Sol Apartments is in walking distance to shopping centers, dining venues, public transportation and great local school for children of all ages. In addition to short driving distance from the Beach." . Rental Features: Living room Dining room Bath Range/ oven Refrigerator Flooring Counter top Wooden blinds Community Features: 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Assigned Parking On site Laundry Center Few minutes to the beach Close to shopping center Local Schools Public transportation Minutes of Highway 1 12 minutes to Monterey Regional Airport Give us a call or send us an email. Our staff is the best in the business when it comes to service and would love to assist you in finding your new home! You can also find us at www.delsol-apartments.com Leasing Office: 1881 Baker Street Seaside, Ca 93955831-394-6595P