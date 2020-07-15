All apartments in Casselberry
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
21 Reflections Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Reflections Circle

21 Reflections Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21 Reflections Circle, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Rental Features: Living room Dining room Bath Range/ oven Refrigerator Flooring Counter top Wooden blinds Community Features: 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Assigned Parking On site Laundry Center Few minutes to the beach Close to shopping center Local Schools Public transportation Minutes of Highway 1 12 minutes to Monterey Regional Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Reflections Circle have any available units?
21 Reflections Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Reflections Circle have?
Some of 21 Reflections Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Reflections Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21 Reflections Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Reflections Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Reflections Circle is pet friendly.
Does 21 Reflections Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21 Reflections Circle offers parking.
Does 21 Reflections Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Reflections Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Reflections Circle have a pool?
No, 21 Reflections Circle does not have a pool.
Does 21 Reflections Circle have accessible units?
No, 21 Reflections Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Reflections Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Reflections Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
