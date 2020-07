Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2-story townhouse on Lake Howell with stunning views over the lake. Near the boat slips, this is a great location for those that want to be near downtown and yet have the peace of the lake. The home is tiled in the living areas and carpeted in the bedrooms and has a one car garage. Call today to set an appointment to view the property.