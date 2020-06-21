191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool microwave range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits on nearly an acre of lake property. The front of the home faces the rolling hills of Casselberry Golf Course at the 10th fairway. 65 feet of lakefront on beautiful Lake Triplet; part of a 5 lake chain. Enjoy fabulous sunrise views from the master suite, living room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a 12ft dual sliding window for enjoying the lake's wonderful breezes and overlooks the lovely screened pool & deck. The breath taking view from the back of the home finds your privacy to the waters edge. This is one of a kind home featuring and oversized living room and open kitchen. This chef's delight entails a top of the line thermadore glass top range and monogram convection oven. A beautiful 9ft granite island completes this open & airy space. The owner's master suite has a 12ft window full lake view with french doors leading out to the pool & deck. A short walking distance to the driving range to keep your game on. If you love the thought of living in a lake front home, this is it. Peaceful, delightful views, gorgeous sunrises and tranquil breezes. Must see!!!