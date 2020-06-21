All apartments in Casselberry
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE

191 South Triplet Lake Drive · (407) 404-3871
Location

191 South Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707
Casselberry Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits on nearly an acre of lake property. The front of the home faces the rolling hills of Casselberry Golf Course at the 10th fairway. 65 feet of lakefront on beautiful Lake Triplet; part of a 5 lake chain. Enjoy fabulous sunrise views from the master suite, living room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts a 12ft dual sliding window for enjoying the lake's wonderful breezes and overlooks the lovely screened pool & deck. The breath taking view from the back of the home finds your privacy to the waters edge. This is one of a kind home featuring and oversized living room and open kitchen. This chef's delight entails a top of the line thermadore glass top range and monogram convection oven. A beautiful 9ft granite island completes this open & airy space. The owner's master suite has a 12ft window full lake view with french doors leading out to the pool & deck. A short walking distance to the driving range to keep your game on. If you love the thought of living in a lake front home, this is it. Peaceful, delightful views, gorgeous sunrises and tranquil breezes. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
