1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful END UNIT 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with 1708 sq feet of living! Kitchen features, 42" wood cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a large pantry closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Split bedrooms upstairs with a huge 22 X 14 Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Master Bath has dual sinks, a Garden tub Plus a separate walk-in shower. The other 2 bedrooms on the other end of the townhome are very nicely sized at 15 X 10 (2nd bedroom) and 12 X 11 (3rd bedroom) and there's another full bathroom. In addition, there's a separate space for a desk in the hallway just to the right of the stairs and a convenient Laundry closet upstairs with washer and dryer. There's also a roomy 2 car rear entrance garage! This is a lovely Community featuring a pool,cabana, playground, park and lake.

Close proximity to the new Geneva School.