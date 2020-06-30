1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful END UNIT 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with 1708 sq feet of living! Kitchen features, 42" wood cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a large pantry closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Split bedrooms upstairs with a huge 22 X 14 Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Master Bath has dual sinks, a Garden tub Plus a separate walk-in shower. The other 2 bedrooms on the other end of the townhome are very nicely sized at 15 X 10 (2nd bedroom) and 12 X 11 (3rd bedroom) and there's another full bathroom. In addition, there's a separate space for a desk in the hallway just to the right of the stairs and a convenient Laundry closet upstairs with washer and dryer. There's also a roomy 2 car rear entrance garage! This is a lovely Community featuring a pool,cabana, playground, park and lake.
Close proximity to the new Geneva School.