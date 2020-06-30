All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:05 AM

1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE

1795 Grand Rue Drive · No Longer Available
Casselberry
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1795 Grand Rue Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful END UNIT 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome with 1708 sq feet of living! Kitchen features, 42" wood cabinets, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a large pantry closet. 1/2 bath downstairs. Split bedrooms upstairs with a huge 22 X 14 Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Master Bath has dual sinks, a Garden tub Plus a separate walk-in shower. The other 2 bedrooms on the other end of the townhome are very nicely sized at 15 X 10 (2nd bedroom) and 12 X 11 (3rd bedroom) and there's another full bathroom. In addition, there's a separate space for a desk in the hallway just to the right of the stairs and a convenient Laundry closet upstairs with washer and dryer. There's also a roomy 2 car rear entrance garage! This is a lovely Community featuring a pool,cabana, playground, park and lake.
Close proximity to the new Geneva School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have any available units?
1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have?
Some of 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1795 GRAND RUE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

