BEAUTY - NAIL - MASSAGE SALON / OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT (CASSELBERRY) - Prime Commercial Space For Rent. This Former Beauty Salon features multiple work stations. a hair washing station and 3 private rooms which can be used for Massage. Some chairs and equipment are also available. Great opportunity for entrepreneur to sublet work stations / private rooms.



Great Frontage on this 1,555 sq. ft. Property includes a Fully Equipped Kitchen, 2 Bathrooms and additional storage.



Private Parking lot for 9+ cars. Lawn Service INCLUDED!



Versatile Property can also be easily used for Office / Medical Facility / Other.



Make appointment today to tour your new Business Opportunity. RV/LB



