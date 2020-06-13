146 VALMORA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

For Rent - Charming 4-bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the seclude neighborhood behind Lake Concord. This gem of a neighborhood has no cut through traffic, huge community pool with cabana, lighted basketball and tennis courts for your enjoyment. This home features a lovely kitchen with gorgeous wooden cabinets, granite counter tops, and newer appliances to cook your gourmet meals. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining/living room combination having an open floorplan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with shelving and has a sliding glass door that leads out the private fenced backyard. The additional 3 guest bedrooms are also spacious. Enjoy you morning coffee in the covered and enclosed rear patio with a view the backyard’s mature landscape. Not to mention, a one car garage and laundry area with washer and dryer included. Conveniently close shopping, restaurants, US Highway 17 92, and great schools. Walk to stunning Lake Concord Park or Casselberry lakefront festival events at City Hall. Make an appointment today.