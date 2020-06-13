All apartments in Casselberry
Last updated January 10 2020 at 2:40 PM

146 VALMORA DRIVE

146 Valmora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

146 Valmora Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For Rent - Charming 4-bedroom 2 bath townhome located in the seclude neighborhood behind Lake Concord. This gem of a neighborhood has no cut through traffic, huge community pool with cabana, lighted basketball and tennis courts for your enjoyment. This home features a lovely kitchen with gorgeous wooden cabinets, granite counter tops, and newer appliances to cook your gourmet meals. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining/living room combination having an open floorplan. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with shelving and has a sliding glass door that leads out the private fenced backyard. The additional 3 guest bedrooms are also spacious. Enjoy you morning coffee in the covered and enclosed rear patio with a view the backyard’s mature landscape. Not to mention, a one car garage and laundry area with washer and dryer included. Conveniently close shopping, restaurants, US Highway 17 92, and great schools. Walk to stunning Lake Concord Park or Casselberry lakefront festival events at City Hall. Make an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have any available units?
146 VALMORA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have?
Some of 146 VALMORA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 VALMORA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
146 VALMORA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 VALMORA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 146 VALMORA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 146 VALMORA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 VALMORA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 146 VALMORA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 146 VALMORA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 146 VALMORA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 VALMORA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

