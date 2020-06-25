1458 SICILIANO POINT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just Completely Renovated! Luxury 3 bedroom/2.5 townhome residence with private attached garage. Located in Winter Park; this Townhome has been completely upgraded and renovated by a noted Interior Designer and is finally available for showings. New kitchen, baths and flooring are further enhanced by ample storage spaces, 10 foot ceilings, screened lanai and decorative moldings. This private gated community features mature landscaping and is beautifully kept. This triple mint townhome features the best of easy Florida living and is just minutes from Interstate 4, Winter Park’s Park Avenue and Maitland Center. We think you will agree, this is the place you want to be!