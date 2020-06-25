All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 1458 SICILIANO POINT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
1458 SICILIANO POINT
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

1458 SICILIANO POINT

1458 Siciliano Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1458 Siciliano Pt, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just Completely Renovated! Luxury 3 bedroom/2.5 townhome residence with private attached garage. Located in Winter Park; this Townhome has been completely upgraded and renovated by a noted Interior Designer and is finally available for showings. New kitchen, baths and flooring are further enhanced by ample storage spaces, 10 foot ceilings, screened lanai and decorative moldings. This private gated community features mature landscaping and is beautifully kept. This triple mint townhome features the best of easy Florida living and is just minutes from Interstate 4, Winter Park’s Park Avenue and Maitland Center. We think you will agree, this is the place you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have any available units?
1458 SICILIANO POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have?
Some of 1458 SICILIANO POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 SICILIANO POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1458 SICILIANO POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 SICILIANO POINT pet-friendly?
No, 1458 SICILIANO POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT offer parking?
Yes, 1458 SICILIANO POINT offers parking.
Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1458 SICILIANO POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have a pool?
No, 1458 SICILIANO POINT does not have a pool.
Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have accessible units?
No, 1458 SICILIANO POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 SICILIANO POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 SICILIANO POINT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College