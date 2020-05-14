141 Sunntytown Rd

Amenities

ELECTRIC, WATER AND CABLE INCLUDED!!!

Freddie Crespo Does it Again! Dreams Do Come True! This cute cozy, spacious studio apartment is just for you! It has an open room with closet and a full private bathroom and awesome kitchen. Bathroom has a step in shower.. There is a large yard and a small open patio where you can just sit, relax and ponder life's origins. Property is within walking distance of just about everything, including Target and Sunnytown Park. Rent includes water ,electricity and basic cable!! Sorry NO pets.

Hurry on this great place!

This is a great studio with separate kitchen. Rent includes electric, water and cable.