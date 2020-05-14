All apartments in Casselberry
141 Sunntytown Rd

141 Sunnytown Road · No Longer Available
Location

141 Sunnytown Road, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ELECTRIC, WATER AND CABLE INCLUDED!!!
Freddie Crespo Does it Again! Dreams Do Come True! This cute cozy, spacious studio apartment is just for you! It has an open room with closet and a full private bathroom and awesome kitchen. Bathroom has a step in shower.. There is a large yard and a small open patio where you can just sit, relax and ponder life's origins. Property is within walking distance of just about everything, including Target and Sunnytown Park. Rent includes water ,electricity and basic cable!! Sorry NO pets.
Hurry on this great place!
This is a great studio with separate kitchen. Rent includes electric, water and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

