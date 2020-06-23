131 LEMON LANE

Amenities

Live in this cute little cottage home minutes from shopping and major highways. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Carpet and tile throughout the home. Enjoy a fenced in backyard with a shed for extra storage. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (Possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).