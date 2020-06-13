121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Mid-Century Modern LAKEFRONT 2 bed/ 2 bath home with a huge yard, beautiful view and private lake access. If you love fishing and golf you will adore this home which is steps away from both!

Newly renovated kitchen with bright cabinets, new counter tops, back splash, all new appliances and updated lighting. Kitchen, living room and master bedroom all with lakefront views. Separate laundry/storage room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened porch and adjoining patio for entertaining. Short walk to downtown Casselberry concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, Seminole County trails and library; This is lakefront luxury - don't miss this gorgeous home!

LAWN CARE INCLUDED

Please note this home does not have dock access.