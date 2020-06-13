All apartments in Casselberry
Find more places like 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casselberry, FL
/
121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:12 AM

121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE

121 Triplet Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casselberry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

121 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Mid-Century Modern LAKEFRONT 2 bed/ 2 bath home with a huge yard, beautiful view and private lake access. If you love fishing and golf you will adore this home which is steps away from both!
Newly renovated kitchen with bright cabinets, new counter tops, back splash, all new appliances and updated lighting. Kitchen, living room and master bedroom all with lakefront views. Separate laundry/storage room with washer/dryer hook ups. Large screened porch and adjoining patio for entertaining. Short walk to downtown Casselberry concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, Seminole County trails and library; This is lakefront luxury - don't miss this gorgeous home!
LAWN CARE INCLUDED
Please note this home does not have dock access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casselberry, FL.
How much is rent in Casselberry, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Casselberry Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casselberry.
Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir
Casselberry, FL 32707
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane
Casselberry, FL 32707

Similar Pages

Casselberry 1 BedroomsCasselberry 2 Bedrooms
Casselberry Apartments with ParkingCasselberry Pet Friendly Places
Casselberry Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College