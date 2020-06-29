3709 Greenery Court

Amenities
Desirable Carrollwood Place Condo 2nd floor unit. This community is centrally located and convenient to all the Tampa area has to offer. 3-bedroom, 2-bath
with open floor plan and upgraded Luxury Vinyl Wood floors. Screened in balcony area off main living space. Kitchen appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher, and microwave. The spacious master bedroom has double closets and attached bath has a tub/shower combo. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Laundry closet has w/d hook-ups. Community features a sparkling pool. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent.
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per household. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have a poor rental history.
