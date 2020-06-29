All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:24 PM

3709 Greenery Court

3709 Greenery Court · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Greenery Court, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
See the Video Property Tour

Desirable Carrollwood Place Condo 2nd floor unit. This community is centrally located and convenient to all the Tampa area has to offer. 3-bedroom, 2-bath

with open floor plan and upgraded Luxury Vinyl Wood floors. Screened in balcony area off main living space. Kitchen appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher, and microwave. The spacious master bedroom has double closets and attached bath has a tub/shower combo. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Laundry closet has w/d hook-ups. Community features a sparkling pool. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per household. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Greenery Court have any available units?
3709 Greenery Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 3709 Greenery Court have?
Some of 3709 Greenery Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Greenery Court currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Greenery Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Greenery Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Greenery Court is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Greenery Court offer parking?
No, 3709 Greenery Court does not offer parking.
Does 3709 Greenery Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Greenery Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Greenery Court have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Greenery Court has a pool.
Does 3709 Greenery Court have accessible units?
No, 3709 Greenery Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Greenery Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Greenery Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Greenery Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Greenery Court does not have units with air conditioning.
