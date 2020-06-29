3709 Greenery Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Desirable Carrollwood Place Condo 2nd floor unit. This community is centrally located and convenient to all the Tampa area has to offer. 3-bedroom, 2-bath



with open floor plan and upgraded Luxury Vinyl Wood floors. Screened in balcony area off main living space. Kitchen appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, dishwasher, and microwave. The spacious master bedroom has double closets and attached bath has a tub/shower combo. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Laundry closet has w/d hook-ups. Community features a sparkling pool. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per household. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have a poor rental history.



Contact us to schedule a showing.