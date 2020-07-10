All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5621 Pinnacle Heights #204

5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5621 Pinnacle Heights Cr 204, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 Available 07/01/20 nice and quiet condo in desirable Pinnacle Heart of Carrollwood - Water and sewer are included in rent! This nicely maintained 2bed/2bath condo has a split floor plan, all tile in living area. has a screened balcony! Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located in the heart of CARROLLWOOD. gated community the Pinnacle. Screened and covered patio with storage closet. Community clubhouse with fitness center and pool. Great location - centrally located between Dale Mabry Hwy. and the Veterans Expressway. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, airport and more!

(RLNE5818579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have any available units?
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have?
Some of 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 pet-friendly?
No, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 offer parking?
No, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 does not offer parking.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have a pool?
Yes, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 has a pool.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have accessible units?
No, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5621 Pinnacle Heights #204 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with BalconyCarrollwood Apartments with Gym
Carrollwood Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa