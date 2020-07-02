All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4956 Cypress Trace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4956 Cypress Trace Dr
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

4956 Cypress Trace Dr

4956 Cypress Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4956 Cypress Trace, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split open floor plan. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large great room with sliders leading out to large screened in lanai. Separate area for dining room. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and window overlooking screened lanai and fenced in yard. Shower in master bath has been updated with gorgeous tile. Inside utility room. Newer A/C unit both inside and outside installed this month. Screened lanai with tile floors. Fruit trees in fenced in yard to include: Grapefruit, sugar apple, lychee and avacado. Two car garage. This home is located very close to Vetrans Expressay, Citrus Park mall and local restaurants. Call to view this home today. Small pets allowed. OWNER REQUIRES EXCELLANT CREDIT WITH AT LEAST A 700 OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL ADUTLTS. ALL ADULTS CREDIT MUST QUALIFY TO BE APPROVED ALONG WITH VERY GOOD AND STABLE VERIFIABLE RENTAL HISTORY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have any available units?
4956 Cypress Trace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have?
Some of 4956 Cypress Trace Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4956 Cypress Trace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4956 Cypress Trace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4956 Cypress Trace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr offers parking.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have a pool?
No, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have accessible units?
No, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4956 Cypress Trace Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4956 Cypress Trace Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa