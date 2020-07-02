4956 Cypress Trace Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Split open floor plan. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large great room with sliders leading out to large screened in lanai. Separate area for dining room. Kitchen with lots of cabinets and window overlooking screened lanai and fenced in yard. Shower in master bath has been updated with gorgeous tile. Inside utility room. Newer A/C unit both inside and outside installed this month. Screened lanai with tile floors. Fruit trees in fenced in yard to include: Grapefruit, sugar apple, lychee and avacado. Two car garage. This home is located very close to Vetrans Expressay, Citrus Park mall and local restaurants. Call to view this home today. Small pets allowed. OWNER REQUIRES EXCELLANT CREDIT WITH AT LEAST A 700 OR HIGHER CREDIT SCORE FOR ALL ADUTLTS. ALL ADULTS CREDIT MUST QUALIFY TO BE APPROVED ALONG WITH VERY GOOD AND STABLE VERIFIABLE RENTAL HISTORY.