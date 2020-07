Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ABSOLUTELY MOVE IN READY! This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath Villa is located in a highly desired and centrally located neighborhood. It features vaulted ceilings, Leveler shades in all bedrooms, huge lanai, fenced back yard, mature landscaping, one car garage with opener, high-efficiency washer and dryer and much more! Close to shopping and excellent restaurants. This is an open, bright, and updated Villa. Pets allowed. Call today to arrange a showing. You will not be disappointed!