Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 5/15/2020. Great townhome, great neighborhood, great location, big yard, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage. Trash removal is included. Water and electric are not included. Deposit is $1,300. All tile flooring, no carpet. Washer and dryer included. No community pool. No application Fee! Hurry! You are going to love it!