4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Gorgeous updated home in highly desirable Old Carrollwood. From the high end wood flooring to the large fenced backyard this home will not disappoint. A/C 2016, Roof 2015, Insulation 2016 and all plumbing flushed are just to name a few major problems you Won't have in this home. Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, farm sink, quartz counter tops and all push to close cabinets make this kitchen a cook's dream. The dry bar has glass insert cabinets that compliments the open dining area. Large family room with custom built-in shelving and fireplace is perfect for family gatherings. Large four bedrooms and two and a half baths are the size you expect to find in Carrollwood. Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors leading out to patio. Walk in closet in over sized master bath. Make your appointment today before it's gone!