Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM

4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE

4510 Carrollwood Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4510 Carrollwood Village Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous updated home in highly desirable Old Carrollwood. From the high end wood flooring to the large fenced backyard this home will not disappoint. A/C 2016, Roof 2015, Insulation 2016 and all plumbing flushed are just to name a few major problems you Won't have in this home. Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, farm sink, quartz counter tops and all push to close cabinets make this kitchen a cook's dream. The dry bar has glass insert cabinets that compliments the open dining area. Large family room with custom built-in shelving and fireplace is perfect for family gatherings. Large four bedrooms and two and a half baths are the size you expect to find in Carrollwood. Master Bedroom has sliding glass doors leading out to patio. Walk in closet in over sized master bath. Make your appointment today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4510 CARROLLWOOD VILLAGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
