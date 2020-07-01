All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE

4502 Old Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
Carrollwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4502 Old Orchard Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Situated on a beautiful corner lot in Carrollwood Village with golf course and water views, this spacious 2-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, sunroom, pool with waterfall, stage shed and spacious 2-car garage. Features include courtyard entry with brick pavers, wood and tile throughout, large mud room/laundry room, lovely mature landscaping and a large yard. Formal living room has vaulted ceiling and double sided, wood¬burning fireplace that is shared with the family room, which is open to the kitchen and sunroom overlooking the lanai with pergola, concrete half wall and granite dining top. Spacious dining room opens to private front lanai with pergola. Kitchen with island has granite tops and stainless appliances. 2-story private Master retreat features bath with granite tops, large walk-in shower, his and her closets, and spiral staircase to private retreat/sitting room with access to 2nd floor balcony/sun deck. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and large bath with access to balcony overlooking the pool, pond and golf course. Carrollwood Village is a located close to great shopping, dining, golf courses, and the airport. Location, Community, Quality Living. It starts here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have any available units?
4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have?
Some of 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa