4502 OLD ORCHARD DRIVE

Situated on a beautiful corner lot in Carrollwood Village with golf course and water views, this spacious 2-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths, sunroom, pool with waterfall, stage shed and spacious 2-car garage. Features include courtyard entry with brick pavers, wood and tile throughout, large mud room/laundry room, lovely mature landscaping and a large yard. Formal living room has vaulted ceiling and double sided, wood¬burning fireplace that is shared with the family room, which is open to the kitchen and sunroom overlooking the lanai with pergola, concrete half wall and granite dining top. Spacious dining room opens to private front lanai with pergola. Kitchen with island has granite tops and stainless appliances. 2-story private Master retreat features bath with granite tops, large walk-in shower, his and her closets, and spiral staircase to private retreat/sitting room with access to 2nd floor balcony/sun deck. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and large bath with access to balcony overlooking the pool, pond and golf course. Carrollwood Village is a located close to great shopping, dining, golf courses, and the airport. Location, Community, Quality Living. It starts here!