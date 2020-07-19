All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4322 FINCASTLE COURT

4322 Fincastle Court · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Fincastle Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condominium located in the gated Trafalgar Square Community is truly move in ready with fresh paint, new laminate floors in the living room, bedrooms, hallway as well as bathrooms and new carpeting on the stairs. The condominium includes a complete appliance package including a full size washer and dryer. The home has a private covered Florida room off the living room, community pool and MORE!!! Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have any available units?
4322 FINCASTLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have?
Some of 4322 FINCASTLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 FINCASTLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4322 FINCASTLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 FINCASTLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT offer parking?
No, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT has a pool.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4322 FINCASTLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4322 FINCASTLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
