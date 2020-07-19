4322 FINCASTLE COURT

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condominium located in the gated Trafalgar Square Community is truly move in ready with fresh paint, new laminate floors in the living room, bedrooms, hallway as well as bathrooms and new carpeting on the stairs. The condominium includes a complete appliance package including a full size washer and dryer. The home has a private covered Florida room off the living room, community pool and MORE!!! Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.