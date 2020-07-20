4311 Claverton Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this highly sought after end unit townhome centrally located in Trafalgar Square, a gated community located in the Carrollwood community. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhome features granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated stained wood cabinets. The spacious living area is off the kitchen with a covered patio and serene back yard. There is a half bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Laminate wood floors throughout upper level with tile floors in the bathrooms. Granite counter top in second bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Master bath features a jacuzzi tub/shower combo. and newer cabinetry. Washer and dryer are in the upstairs hall closet. Included in the rent is lawn care and trash pickup. Convenient location with community pool and playground area. This home is tenant occupied and will be move in ready on June 1, 2019.