Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

4311 Claverton Ct

Location

4311 Claverton Court, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this highly sought after end unit townhome centrally located in Trafalgar Square, a gated community located in the Carrollwood community. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhome features granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated stained wood cabinets. The spacious living area is off the kitchen with a covered patio and serene back yard. There is a half bath downstairs and two full baths upstairs. Laminate wood floors throughout upper level with tile floors in the bathrooms. Granite counter top in second bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Master bath features a jacuzzi tub/shower combo. and newer cabinetry. Washer and dryer are in the upstairs hall closet. Included in the rent is lawn care and trash pickup. Convenient location with community pool and playground area. This home is tenant occupied and will be move in ready on June 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Claverton Ct have any available units?
4311 Claverton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4311 Claverton Ct have?
Some of 4311 Claverton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Claverton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Claverton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Claverton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct offers parking.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct has a pool.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct have accessible units?
No, 4311 Claverton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Claverton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4311 Claverton Ct has units with air conditioning.
