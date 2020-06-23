4211 Chatham Oak Ct #101

Amenities

2 bed/2 bath-Ground floor Condo in The Landings of Tampa! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Great location! This condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a kitchen that is open to the dining area and living room. Enjoy the screened porch which overlooks the view of pond.

Wonderful gated community features a custom designed club style swimming pool, 2 placid freshwater lakes for fishing, 24-hour gym, gazebo, clubhouse, 2 lighted tennis courts, pool/lakeside volley ball court, poolside BBQ & picnic area. Set amongst many trees and facing two beautiful lakes. In the lake it is filled with vibrant wildlife consisting of fish, turtles, ducks, and cranes. At night the two lakes are illuminated showing off large water fountains in the center of the lake.



FEATURES:

1st floor unit in building 1

All appliances except microwave

Open floor plan

Living room/Dining area Combo

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Linoleum Flooring

Screened Porch



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION!



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



SCHOOLS:

Cannella Elementary

Pierce Middle

Leto Comprehensive



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL



(RLNE4539011)