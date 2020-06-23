All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4211 Chatham Oak Ct #101

4211 Chatham Oak Ct 101 · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Chatham Oak Ct 101, Carrollwood, FL 33624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bed/2 bath-Ground floor Condo in The Landings of Tampa! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Great location! This condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a kitchen that is open to the dining area and living room. Enjoy the screened porch which overlooks the view of pond.
Wonderful gated community features a custom designed club style swimming pool, 2 placid freshwater lakes for fishing, 24-hour gym, gazebo, clubhouse, 2 lighted tennis courts, pool/lakeside volley ball court, poolside BBQ & picnic area. Set amongst many trees and facing two beautiful lakes. In the lake it is filled with vibrant wildlife consisting of fish, turtles, ducks, and cranes. At night the two lakes are illuminated showing off large water fountains in the center of the lake.

FEATURES:
1st floor unit in building 1
All appliances except microwave
Open floor plan
Living room/Dining area Combo
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Linoleum Flooring
Screened Porch

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION!

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

SCHOOLS:
Cannella Elementary
Pierce Middle
Leto Comprehensive

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE4539011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

