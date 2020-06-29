All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 AM

2517 Chapel Way

2517 Chapel Way · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Chapel Way, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Chapel Way have any available units?
2517 Chapel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
Is 2517 Chapel Way currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Chapel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Chapel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Chapel Way is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Chapel Way offer parking?
No, 2517 Chapel Way does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Chapel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Chapel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Chapel Way have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Chapel Way has a pool.
Does 2517 Chapel Way have accessible units?
No, 2517 Chapel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Chapel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Chapel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Chapel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2517 Chapel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
