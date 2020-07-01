2505 Mabry Street

Amenities

Recently remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home in Carrollwood - 3 bedroom 1 bath lake front concrete block home features an updated kitchen has dark granite counters on white cabinets, stainless steel on black appliances. Updated bathrooms, & ceramic tile throughout the entire house with laminate wood in the bedrooms with a great view of the lake. Plenty of parking for your vehicles and or boats.Walk across the street to Forest Hills Park you can play basketball, tennis right across the street. Centrally located to shopping, dining, "A" RATED SCHOOLS, and entertainment are all just around the corner. Dont let this updated and charming home get awayaffordable WATERFRONT homes are very hard to find.



(RLNE5616884)