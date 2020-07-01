All apartments in Carrollwood
Find more places like 2505 Mabry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollwood, FL
/
2505 Mabry Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2505 Mabry Street

2505 Mabry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2505 Mabry Street, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Recently remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home in Carrollwood - 3 bedroom 1 bath lake front concrete block home features an updated kitchen has dark granite counters on white cabinets, stainless steel on black appliances. Updated bathrooms, & ceramic tile throughout the entire house with laminate wood in the bedrooms with a great view of the lake. Plenty of parking for your vehicles and or boats.Walk across the street to Forest Hills Park you can play basketball, tennis right across the street. Centrally located to shopping, dining, "A" RATED SCHOOLS, and entertainment are all just around the corner. Dont let this updated and charming home get awayaffordable WATERFRONT homes are very hard to find.

(RLNE5616884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Mabry Street have any available units?
2505 Mabry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 2505 Mabry Street have?
Some of 2505 Mabry Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Mabry Street currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Mabry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Mabry Street pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Mabry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 2505 Mabry Street offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Mabry Street offers parking.
Does 2505 Mabry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Mabry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Mabry Street have a pool?
No, 2505 Mabry Street does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Mabry Street have accessible units?
No, 2505 Mabry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Mabry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Mabry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Mabry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Mabry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr
Carrollwood, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Carrollwood 1 BedroomsCarrollwood 2 Bedrooms
Carrollwood Apartments with GymCarrollwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Carrollwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FL
Bartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carrollwood Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa